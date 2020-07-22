Consumer Sector Update for 07/22/2020: BBY,LAD,NKLA

Consumer stocks were moderately higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF adding about 0.4% in value this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.5%.

In company news, Best Buy Co (BBY) climbed 7.6% after the consumer electronics retailer said its Q2 sales through July 18 were up 2.5% over year-ago levels, supported by gains for its computing, appliance and tablet segments and a 255% year-over-year increase in online sales. The company also said it was raising the minimum starting wage for all US employees to $15 per hour beginning on August 2.

Lithia Motors (LAD) sped to a 15% gain after the vehicle retailer reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and also increased its quarterly dividend by a penny to $0.31 per share. Excluding one-time items, it earned $3.72 per share during the June quarter on $2.76 billion in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus calls expecting $1.69 per share and $2.64 billion, respectively.

Nikola (NKLA) slid 7% after the electric-vehicle manufacturer Wednesday said it would redeem all of its outstanding warrants to buy up to 23 million common shares, giving investors until 5 pm ET on August 21 to exercise those warrants at $11.50 per share. Warrants tendered after the deadline will pay $0.01 each.

