Consumer Sector Update for 07/21/2023: IPG, SIRI, SCHL

Consumer stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.7%.

In company news, Interpublic Group's (IPG) shares dropped almost 13% after the company reported lower Q2 revenue.

Sirius XM (SIRI) shares slumped 6.8% after several analyst downgrades. Seaport Global downgraded the company's stock to sell from neutral, while Evercore ISI Group cut it to underperform from in-line. Pivotal Research also lowered the rating to sell from hold.

Scholastic (SCHL) jumped 11% after the company reported fiscal Q4 diluted earnings that rose more than analysts expected.

