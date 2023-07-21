News & Insights

Markets
IPG

Consumer Sector Update for 07/21/2023: IPG, SIRI, SCHL

July 21, 2023 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.7%.

In company news, Interpublic Group's (IPG) shares dropped almost 13% after the company reported lower Q2 revenue.

Sirius XM (SIRI) shares slumped 6.8% after several analyst downgrades. Seaport Global downgraded the company's stock to sell from neutral, while Evercore ISI Group cut it to underperform from in-line. Pivotal Research also lowered the rating to sell from hold.

Scholastic (SCHL) jumped 11% after the company reported fiscal Q4 diluted earnings that rose more than analysts expected.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IPG
SIRI
SCHL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.