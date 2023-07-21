Consumer Sector Update for 07/21/2023: DIS, IPG, SIRI, SCHL

Consumer stocks were higher late Friday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) edging up.

In company news, Walt Disney (DIS) Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger and the head of its ESPN unit, Jimmy Pitaro, have held talks with the National Football League and the National Basketball Association about the leagues becoming minority investors, CNBC reported Friday. Disney shares were up 1%.

Interpublic Group's (IPG) shares dropped 13% after the company reported lower Q2 revenue.

Sirius XM (SIRI) shares slumped 9.8% after several analyst downgrades. Seaport Global downgraded the company's stock to sell from neutral, while Evercore ISI Group cut it to underperform from in-line. Pivotal Research also lowered the rating to sell from hold.

Scholastic (SCHL) jumped 11% after the company reported fiscal Q4 diluted earnings that rose more than analysts expected.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.