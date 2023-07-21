Consumer Sector Update for 07/21/2023: ALV, CHWY, AN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Friday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently inactive while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.7% recently.

Autoliv (ALV) was gaining over 5% in value after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.93 per share, up from $0.90 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.44.

Chewy (CHWY) said Chief Financial Officer Mario Marte will retire, effective July 28. Chewy was up more than 2% in recent premarket activity.

AutoNation (AN) was slipping past 1% after it reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $6.29, down from $6.48 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $5.91.

