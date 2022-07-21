Consumer Sector Update for 07/21/2022: PM, YUMC, CCL, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.15% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.72% higher recently.

Philip Morris International (PM) gained more than 2% as it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.48 per diluted share, down from $1.58 a year earlier. Pro-forma adjusted earnings excluding earnings attributable to Russia and Ukraine were $1.32 per share. compared with $1.43 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted Q2 earnings of $1.25.

Yum China Holdings (YUMC) was more than 2% higher after saying it has started the construction of the Yum China Supply Chain Management Center, which will be the company's headquarters for supply chain operations, in Shanghai's Jiading district.

Carnival (CCL) was more than 12% lower after saying it priced its underwritten public offering of about 102.1 million common shares at $9.95 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.