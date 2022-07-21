Consumer Sector Update for 07/21/2022: PM, NEPT, NEPT.TO, SBEV, UNFI

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.9%.

In company news, Philip Morris International (PM) gained 4.1% after the cigarette company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $1.48 per share, down from $1.58 per share a year earlier but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.25 per share profit.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) rose 2% after the lifestyle brands company overnight reported strong growth for its Sprout Organics subsidiary over the past four weeks, now reaching 90% of the market for organic baby foods compared with 50% market penetration 12 months ago and is considering expanding into additional product categories.

Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) was sinking 2.7%, giving back an early 8.5% gain that followed the tequila and sports drink company saying United Natural Foods (UNFI) will distribute its TapouT performance drinks throughout the southeastern US at the grocer's 515 Winn Dixie stores and other locations. United Natural shares were 1.3% lower.

