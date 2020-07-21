Consumer Sector Update for 07/21/2020: NBEV,KO,TSLA

Consumer stocks were broadly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 1.4% Tuesday afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.7%.

In company news, New Age Beverages (NBEV) raced almost 55% higher after late Monday announcing plans to acquire ARIIX. New Age will pay $25 million in cash, 18 million New Age shares and $151.25 million convertible notes for ARIIX.

Coca-Cola (KO) was hanging on a 2.5% gain after Tuesday reporting non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.42 per share during the three months ended June 30, topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

Tesla (TSLA) declined fractionally on Tuesday after a JMP Securities downgrade of the electric-vehicle manufacturer to market perform compared with prior stock rating of market outperform.

