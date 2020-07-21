Consumer Sector Update for 07/21/2020: NBEV, PM, KO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were trading higher pre-bell Tuesday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were up more than 1% recently.

New Age Beverages (NBEV) was surging past 62%. The company late Monday said it struck a deal to acquire e-commerce and direct selling firm ARIIX. New Age will pay $25 million in cash, 18 million New Age shares and $151.25 million convertible notes for ARIIX.

Philip Morris International (PM) was gaining nearly 3% in value after posting Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.29 per diluted share, down from $1.46 a year earlier. That was higher than the $1.10 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

Coca-Cola (KO) was climbing more than 3% after it reported that its Q2 non-GAAP EPS declined 33% to $0.42. This still topped the $0.41 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

