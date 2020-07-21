Consumer Sector Update for 07/21/2020: GES,NBEV,KO,TSLA

The gap between consumer stocks narrowed this afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF still 1.0% on Tuesday while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.2%.

In company news, Guess? (GES) surged over 18% at one point on Tuesday, touching its highest share price since June 9 at $10.94 each, after a new regulatory filing showed CEO Carlos Alberini late last week bought 100,000 of the company's at $10.17 each, increasing his direct stake in the apparel company to 509,155 shares.

New Age Beverages (NBEV) raced more than 38% higher after late Monday announcing plans to acquire ARIIX and its Zennoa, Limu, MaVie and Shannen e-commerce and direct selling brands for $25 million in cash, 18 million New Age common shares and $151.25 million in convertible promissory notes. The deal is expected to close before the end of September.

Coca-Cola (KO) was hanging on for a 2% gain after Tuesday reporting non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.42 per share during the three months ended June 30, topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

Tesla (TSLA) declined 4.4% on Tuesday after a JMP Securities downgrade of the electric-vehicle manufacturer to market perform compared with a prior stock rating of market outperform.

