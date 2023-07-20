News & Insights

Markets
NFLX

Consumer Sector Update for 07/20/2023: NFLX, TSLA, CVNA

July 20, 2023 — 02:04 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) adding 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 2.8%.

In company news, Netflix (NFLX) shares dropped 8.4% after the streaming giant issued guidance that trailed Wall Street's expectations.

Tesla reported adjusted earnings and sales that beat analysts' estimates, while operating margins shrank to 9.6% in Q2. The shares dropped 8.8%.

Carvana (CVNA) shares tumbled 17% after RBC downgraded the stock to underperform from sector perform.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NFLX
TSLA
CVNA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.