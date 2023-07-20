Consumer Sector Update for 07/20/2023: GPC, NFLX, TSLA, CVNA

Consumer stocks were mixed late Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) adding 0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) slumping 3.5%.

In company news, Genuine Parts (GPC) shares dropped 7.5% after the auto and industrial parts company reiterated fiscal 2023 sales guidance that missed analyst expectations.

Netflix (NFLX) shares dropped past 8% after the streaming giant issued guidance that trailed Wall Street's expectations.

Tesla reported adjusted earnings and sales that beat analysts' estimates, but the company's operating margin shrank to 9.6% in Q2. The shares dropped 9.3%.

Carvana (CVNA) shares tumbled 17% after RBC downgraded the stock to underperform from sector perform.

