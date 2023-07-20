Consumer Sector Update for 07/20/2023: DHI, PM, EL, XLP, XLY

News & Insights

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) advancing by 0.2% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently slipping past 1%.

D.R. Horton (DHI) was over 3% higher after it reported fiscal Q3 net income of $3.90 per diluted share, down from $4.67 a year earlier but exceeding the $2.79 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Philip Morris International (PM) was slightly advancing after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.60 per diluted share, compared with $1.48 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.48.

Estee Lauder Companies (EL) and Manchester United (MANU) said Estee Lauder was named the football club's exclusive skincare partner. Estee Lauder was down more than 2% in recent premarket activity.

