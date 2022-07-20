Consumer Sector Update for 07/20/2022: GNLN,NFLX,ASPU

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in mid-week trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.7% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.1%.

In company news, Greenlane Holdings (GNLN) climbed 5.8% after the cannabis accessories firm late Tuesday announced the sale of its stake in the VIBES rolling papers and apparel company for $5.3 million in cash. Under terms of the deal, Greenlane will retain distribution rights for VIBES' products and will also remain a strategic partner and said it fits with plans to better capitalize the business and hasten its path to profitability.

Netflix (NFLX) climbed 6.3% after the streaming giant reported improved Q2 net income compared with year-ago levels, beating Wall Street estimates, and also said it lost fewer subscribers during the quarter than analysts were expecting. It earned $3.20 per share during the three months ended June 30, up from $2.97 per share last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.26 per share.

Aspen Group (ASPU) added 4.3% after the for-profit educator late Tuesday cut its Q4 net loss to $0.08 per share from $0.09 per share during the same quarter in 2021 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.10 per share loss for the three months ended April 30. Net revenue increased 1.7% year-over-year to $19.4 million, also exceeding the $18.9 million analyst mean.

