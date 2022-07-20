Consumer Sector Update for 07/20/2022: DRCT,HP,GNLN,NFLX,ASPU

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in mid-week trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.8%.

In company news, Direct Digital (DRCT) added more than 65% after the programmatic advertising company reported a 540% increase in fiscal Q1 revenue for its Colossus SSP platform over year-ago levels as the number of brands and media agencies using the sell-side vehicle nearly doubled, including HP (HPQ), Bayer and the NBA coming on board.

Netflix (NFLX) climbed 6.8% after the streaming giant reported improved Q2 net income compared with year-ago levels, beating Wall Street estimates, and also said it lost fewer subscribers during the quarter than analysts were expecting. It earned $3.20 per share during the three months ended June 30, up from $2.97 per share last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.26 per share.

Aspen Group (ASPU) added 4.3% after the for-profit educator late Tuesday cut its Q4 net loss to $0.08 per share from $0.09 per share during the same quarter in 2021 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.10 per share loss for the three months ended April 30. Net revenue increased 1.7% year-over-year to $19.4 million, also exceeding the $18.9 million analyst mean.

To the downside, Greenlane Holdings (GNLN) turned 1.2% lower this afternoon, giving back an early 28% gain that followed the cannabis accessories firm late Tuesday announced the sale of its stake in the VIBES rolling papers and apparel company for $5.3 million in cash. Under terms of the deal, Greenlane will retain distribution rights for VIBES' products and will also remain a strategic partner and said it fits with plans to better capitalize the business and hasten its path to profitability.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.