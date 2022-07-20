Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 07/20/2022: BBWI, NFLX, ACI, XLP, XLY

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was slipping by 0.14% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.24% recently.

Bath & Body Works (BBWI) was more than 8% lower after it cut its Q2 earnings from continuing operations guidance to between $0.40 and $0.42 per diluted share from its earlier outlook for $0.60 to $0.65.

Netflix (NFLX) gained nearly 4% after it reported Q2 earnings of $3.20 per diluted share, up from $2.97 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $2.94 on a GAAP basis.

Albertsons (ACI) said it has voluntarily recalled three ReadyMeals seafood items prepared in-store due to allergens not listed on the ingredient labels. Albertsons was off 0.4% recently.

