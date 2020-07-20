Consumer Sector Update for 07/20/2020: ERI,CZR,PTON,BIG,HHT

Consumer stocks were widely split between winners and losers on Monday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.9% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was climbing 1.8%.

In company news, Eldorado Resorts (ERI) was little changed shortly before the closing bell, paring most of a 6% decline earlier Monday that followed the casino company saying it has completed its $17.3 billion purchase of Caesars Entertainment (CZR), creating a merged company that will operate under the Caesars Entertainment brand. Closing of the deal follows the company Friday receiving approval from the New Jersey Casino Control Commission, marking the final regulatory nod needed for the transaction to proceed.

Color Star Technology (HHT) plunged more than 10% after the educational services company announced a $4.2 million direct offering of up to 3.2 million ordinary shares priced at $1.30 each, or more than 25% under Friday's closing price. The unnamed group of accredited investors also received warrants to buy up to 2.1 million additional shares at $1.50 apiece over the next 66 months through a concurrent private placement.

To the upside, Peloton Interactive (PTON) rose nearly 11% after Wedbush Monday raised its price target for the exercise equipment company by $3 to $66 a share and kept its outperform rating for Peloton shares, concluded the company is poised to report "blockbuster" results for its fiscal Q4 ended June 30.

Big Lots (BIG) climbed almost 8% after the discount retailer said it expects Q2 same-store sales will be "at the high end" of its forecast range expecting percentage growth over year-ago levels in mid-to-high twenties, buoyed by strong demand. The company Monday also named Jack Pestello as its new chief merchandising officer, effective July 27 and succeeding Lisa Bachmann, who is retiring following an unspecified transition period.

