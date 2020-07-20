Consumer Sector Update for 07/20/2020: CALM

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Monday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were down 0.4% and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were up 0.08% in recent trading.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) was 1% higher as it posted fiscal Q4 net income attributable to the company of $1.24 per share, compared with a loss of $0.41 per share a year earlier.

Marina Bay Sands, a casino in Singapore run by Las Vegas Sands (LVS), agreed to pay SGD9.1 million ($6.5 million) to settle a lawsuit filed by a former patron, Bloomberg News reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. Las Vegas Sands was advancing in recent trading.

Nikola (NKLA) was slipping past 21% after filing a registration statement for the sale of up to about 249.8 million common shares by selling securityholders from time to time. The proposed maximum offering price, estimated solely to calculate the registration fee, is $13.06 billion, or $52.28 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.