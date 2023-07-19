Consumer Sector Update for 07/19/2023: CVNA, COTY, WMT, NFLX

Consumer stocks were higher late Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.6%.

In company news, Carvana's (CVNA) shares jumped 40% after the company's core earnings turned positive in Q2 as revenue topped estimates by analysts. The online used-car retailer also reached a deal to lower its debt burden by over $1 billion.

Coty (COTY) said it expects revenue from continuing operations for the three months ended June 30 to be about $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $1.3 billion. The shares were shedding 1%.

The Office of the Attorney General of Texas said it has finalized a settlement with Walmart (WMT) under which the retailer will pay $168 million over its alleged "negligent practices" that played a part in the US opioid crisis. Walmart shares were little changed.

Netflix (NFLX) removed its ad-free Basic plan for $9.99 a month in the US and 6.99 British pounds a month in the UK. The streaming giant's shares rose 0.5%.

