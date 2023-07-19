Consumer Sector Update for 07/19/2023: CVNA, BC, STZ, MDLZ, AZO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.04% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently up 0.2%.

Carvana (CVNA) was rallying by nearly 44% after it reported a Q2 net loss of $0.55 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $2.35 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $1.06 per share.

Brunswick (BC) reported preliminary fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings in the range of $2.30 per share to $2.35 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $2.65. Brunswick was down nearly 4% in recent premarket activity.

Constellation Brands (STZ) was up more than 2.6% after saying it has elected Mondelez International (MDLZ) Chief Financial Officer Luca Zaramella and AutoZone's (AZO) former Finance Chief William Giles to its board, effective the same day.

