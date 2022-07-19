Consumer Sector Update for 07/19/2022: KDP, HAS, RIBT, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was unchanged and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by over 1%.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) was up marginally after saying Ozan Dokmecioglu, its current chief financial officer and International president, will become its chief executive July 29.

Hasbro (HAS) rose 0.7% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.15 per diluted share, up from $1.05 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected $0.95.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) fell by nearly 3% after it filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $50 million of its securities from time to time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.