Consumer Sector Update for 07/19/2022: HNST, WMT, DIN, HAS, AMZN

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.0% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2.2%.

Data Tuesday showed Redbook US same-store sales rose 14.6% over year-ago levels during the seven days ended July 16, up from a 13.8% increase the previous week and supported by many chains running promotional activities to compete with Amazon (AMZN) Prime Days.

In company news, The Honest Company (HNST) sped more than 15% higher on Tuesday after saying the clean lifestyle brand was expanding its partnership with Walmart (WMT), with its diapers, wipes and other body care products now selling on the retailer's website and launching in "thousands" of Walmart stores this fall.

Dine Brands Global (DIN) rose 3.4% after Tuesday announcing a new franchise agreement with the founder of Haseed Trading to bring IHOP restaurants into Saudi Arabia. The first location should open in Jeddah in early 2023 with four additional restaurants scheduled to open over the next five years, the company said.

Hasbro (HAS) climbed 1.5% after the toymaker reported an adjusted Q2 profit of $1.15 per share, up from $1.05 per share and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.94 per share for the quarter. It also reported a 1% year-over-year increase in revenue to $1.34 billion but lagging the $1.37 billion Street view.

