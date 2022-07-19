Consumer Sector Update for 07/19/2022: CNK,HNST,WMT,DIN,HAS,AMZN

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher late in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.0% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2.9%.

Data Tuesday showed Redbook US same-store sales rose 14.6% over year-ago levels during the seven days ended July 16, up from a 13% increase the previous week and supported by many chains running promotional activities to compete with Amazon (AMZN) Prime Days.

In company news, Cinemark Holdings (CNK) rose more than 13% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the movie theater chain to overweight from equalweight and set a $22 price target.

The Honest Company (HNST) gained more than 15% after the clean lifestyle brand said it was expanding its partnership with Walmart (WMT), with its diapers, wipes and other body care products now selling on the retailer's website and launching in "thousands" of Walmart stores this fall.

Dine Brands Global (DIN) rose nearly 4% after Tuesday announcing a new franchise agreement with the founder of Haseed Trading to bring IHOP restaurants to Saudi Arabia. The first location should open in Jeddah in early 2023 with four additional restaurants scheduled to open over the next five years, the company said.

Hasbro (HAS) climbed 0.5% after the toymaker reported an adjusted Q2 profit of $1.15 per share, up from $1.05 a year earlier and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.94 per share for the three months ended June 26. Hasbro stock earlier Tuesday dropped as much as 2.9%, touching its lowest share price since April 2020, after it also reported a 1% year-over-year increase in Q2 revenue to $1.34 billion but lagging the $1.37 billion Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.