News & Insights

Markets
MICS

Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2023: MICS, WMT, WMG, CMG, TSLA

July 18, 2023 — 03:44 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed in late afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.4%.

In company news, Singing Machine (MICS) shares jumped almost 30% after the maker of consumer karaoke products launched a new party accessory line, now available at 866 Walmart (WMT) stores.

Warner Music Group (WMG) and TikTok said Tuesday that the social-media network will license Warner Recorded Music and Warner Chappell Music collections to TikTok, TikTok Music, CapCut, and TikTok's commercial music library. Warner Music shares rose 1.4%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) said it signed an agreement to initially open new restaurants in Dubai and Kuwait in early 2024 under a partnership with franchise retail operator Alshaya. Chipotle shares were up almost 1%.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a new special crash probe into a fatal accident in California that involved a 2018 Tesla (TSLA) Model 3, Reuters reported. Tesla shares were up 1.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MICS
WMT
WMG
CMG
TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.