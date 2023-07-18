Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2023: MICS, WMT, WMG, CMG, TSLA

Consumer stocks were mixed in late afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.4%.

In company news, Singing Machine (MICS) shares jumped almost 30% after the maker of consumer karaoke products launched a new party accessory line, now available at 866 Walmart (WMT) stores.

Warner Music Group (WMG) and TikTok said Tuesday that the social-media network will license Warner Recorded Music and Warner Chappell Music collections to TikTok, TikTok Music, CapCut, and TikTok's commercial music library. Warner Music shares rose 1.4%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) said it signed an agreement to initially open new restaurants in Dubai and Kuwait in early 2024 under a partnership with franchise retail operator Alshaya. Chipotle shares were up almost 1%.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a new special crash probe into a fatal accident in California that involved a 2018 Tesla (TSLA) Model 3, Reuters reported. Tesla shares were up 1.2%.

