Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2023: CMG, ZGN, CBRL, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was inactive and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.4% recently.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) was up more than 1% after saying it signed an agreement to initially open new restaurants in Dubai and Kuwait in early 2024 under a partnership with Alshaya Group, a global franchise retail operator.

Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) said it has named Lelio Gavazza as chief executive officer of its Tom Ford Fashion unit, effective Sept. 18. Ermenegildo Zegna was climbing past 1% in recent premarket activity.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) was up nearly 2% after saying Julie Felss Masino will become its new president and chief executive officer, succeeding Sandra Cochran.

