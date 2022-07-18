Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2022: UBER,ODP,AMBO,JRSH,SKX

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.7% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) hanging on for a 0.3% gain.

In company news, Uber Technologies (UBER) rose 4% after the ride-hailing company agreed to settle a US Department of Justice lawsuit alleging it unfairly charged disabled customers wait time fees. Under terms of the proposed settlement, Uber will credit the accounts of more than 65,000 eligible riders for double the amount of what they were charged and will waive wait fees for customers who certify the need for additional time due to a disability.

ODP (ODP) jumped out to a 12% gain after the online retail platform company plans to repurchase up to $600 million in shares, which will include a $300 million modified "Dutch auction" cash tender offer. The company also said it likely earned between $0.78 to $0.80 per share during its Q2 on around $2 billion in sales. Analysts, on average, are looking for a $0.46 per share profit on $2.04 billion in revenue.

Among decliners, Jerash Holdings (JRSH) has turned 1.2% lower this afternoon, giving back a 1% early gain that followed the company Monday saying it will begin manufacturing clothing for Skechers (SKX), beginning with around 500,000 women's polo shirts each year for the footwear and apparel company. Skechers shares still were rising nearly 1%.

Ambow Education Holding (AMBO) declined 2.3% on Monday after the career education company said it will upgrade intelligent-classroom offerings for Hulunbuir College in China's Inner Mongolian autonomous region as well as developing a new recording system for the Baotou Medical College in Mongolia. Financial terms were not disclosed.

