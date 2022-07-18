Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2022: ODP, TOUR, YUMC, XLP, XLY

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was inactive and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was rallying past 1% recently.

ODP (ODP) shares were climbing more than 9% after it said its board "unanimously approved" a $600 million share repurchase authorization, including the launch of a $300 million modified "Dutch auction" cash tender offer.

Tuniu (TOUR) shares were up more than 5% after the company said it was notified by the Nasdaq Stock Market that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.

Yum China Holdings (YUMC) stock was more than 1% higher after the company said its board will be discussing the possibility of declaring a quarterly dividend.

