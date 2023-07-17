Consumer Sector Update for 07/17/2023: TSLA, FSR, LEN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Monday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently inactive while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.2%.

Tesla (TSLA) has built the first Cybertruck at its Austin, Texas, manufacturing plant, according to a post on Twitter. Tesla was 2% higher in recent premarket activity.

Fisker (FSR) said it will produce 100 Fisker Extreme Vigyan Edition vehicles for the Indian market. Fisker was marginally declining in recent premarket activity.

Lennar (LEN) was slightly declining after saying Rick Beckwitt will retire as co-chief executive officer and co-president, effective Sept. 1, after 17 years with the company.

