Consumer Sector Update for 07/17/2023: JZXN, F, XXII, ONON

Consumer stocks were mixed late Monday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.5%.

In company news, Jiuzi (JZXN) dropped almost 55% after the company priced a $2.3 million registered direct share offering to certain institutional investors at $1.65 each.

On Holding's (ONON) shares were up 6.2% after TD Cowen started stock coverage with an outperform rating and set its price target at $38.

Ford (F) shares were shedding 5.6% after the automaker said it would cut prices for its F-150 Lightning electric truck, citing improving battery raw material costs and an expected tripling in capacity when the vehicle's plant reopens.

22nd Century Group (XXII) shares rose 2.5% after the company said that its VLN King cigarettes with 95% less nicotine than conventional ones will be available at some convenience stores in California.

