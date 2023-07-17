Consumer Sector Update for 07/17/2023: F, XXII, STGW

Consumer stocks were mixed on Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.2%.

In company news, Ford (F) shares were shedding 5.3% after the carmaker said it would cut prices for its F-150 Lightning electric truck, citing improving battery raw material costs and an expected tripling in capacity when the vehicle's plant reopens.

22nd Century Group (XXII) shares rose 3.7% after the company said that its VLN King cigarettes with 95% less nicotine than conventional ones will be available at some convenience stores in California.

Stagwell (STGW) shares jumped 13% after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with buy and a $12 price target.

