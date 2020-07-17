Consumer Sector Update for 07/17/2020: RMBL, MRTN, ALV, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mostly flat during Friday's premarket trading. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were little changed.

Stocks moving on the news include RumbleON (RMBL), which jumped more than 86% before markets open. The company said Thursday it was chosen for a pilot program with CarGurus.

Marten Transport (MRTN) also added nearly 5% after announcing a 3-for-2 split of its common stock in addition to its regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share. The company also reported higher Q2 earnings and revenue.

Meanwhile, Autoliv (ALV) slipped more than 2% after reporting Q2 adjusted net loss of $1.40 per share, compared with earnings of $1.38 per share a year earlier. Revenue also declined to $1.05 billion from $2.16 billion the previous year.

