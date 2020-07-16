Markets
HTHT

Consumer Sector Update for 07/16/2020: HTHT, BABA, DPZ, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were flat while consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were 0.7% lower in recent trading.

Huazhu Group (HTHT) was over 4% lower after the Chinese hotel management company said it expects Q2 net revenue to decline 32% to 34% from last year.

Alibaba's (BABA) UCWeb subsidiary is cutting jobs in India after the web browser and over 50 other Chinese apps were banned in the country, Reuters reported, citing a letter sent to employees. Alibaba was declining by more than 2% in recent trading.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) was slightly lower even after it reported fiscal Q2 net income of $2.99 per share, up from $2.19 per share in the prior-year period and ahead of the consensus estimate of $2.25 per share from Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HTHT BABA DPZ XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular