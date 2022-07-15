Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2022: CPNG,AOUT,NLS

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing just 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.9%.

Data Friday showed US retail sales rose 1.0% during June following a 0.1% decline in the previous month, topping market forecasts for a 0.9% increase.

Consumer sentiment, as measured by the University of Michigan, rebounded during July, rising to a 51.1 reading and topping the market consensus expecting no change from June's 50.0 score.

In company news, Coupang (CPNG) rose 9.7% after the Korean e-commerce company said chief technology officer Thuan Pham plans to retire on Sept. 15 after two years in the post. It did not immediately name a successor.

Nautilus Group (NLS) slipped 2.6% on Friday after overnight saying chief digital officer Garry Wiseman will leave July 29 to accept a role at another company, while Chris Quatrochi, currently senior vice president of innovation and product development at the exercise equipment company, will succeed Wiseman leading its JRNY personalized fitness platform segment. The company also said JRNY membership topped 360,000 during the three months ended June 30, up 13% over the previous quarter.

American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) dropped as much as 15% on Friday, falling to a record low of $8.03 a share, after the hunting and fishing equipment company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.14 per share, more than halving its $0.34 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.14 per share for the three months ended April 30. Net sales declined 28.8% year-over-year to $45.9 million but also exceeded the $45.4 million analyst mean.

