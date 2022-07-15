Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2022: BABA, AMZN, COST, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing 0.71% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was also up 0.71%.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) shares were marginally declining after media reports that China's authorities summoned officers of the company's cloud division in connection with a police database breach.

Amazon.com (AMZN) has begun to sharply reduce the number of items it sells under its own brands amid weak sales and is considering withdrawing from the private-label business to ease regulatory pressure, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Amazon shares were up more than 1% recently.

Costco Wholesale (COST) was still advancing past 1% after Deutsche Bank upgraded its stock to buy from hold and increased the price target to $579 from $525.

