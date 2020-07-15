Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2020: PVH, AMC, CNK, GM, F, XLP, XLY

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Consumer stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday with shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) rallying past 1% in recent trading.

PVH (PVH) was up more than 3% after announcing plans to exit its 162 outlet store Heritage Brands Retail business and reduce its office workforce by about 450 positions or 12% to cut $80 million costs per year to streamline its North American operations.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC), Cinemark Holdings (CNK), Regal Cinemas, and other US movie-theater operators will remain closed in New Jersey after a judge rejected their temporary restraining order request, Bloomberg News reported. AMC was more than 4% higher, while Cinemark was recently advancing by more than 6%.

General Motors (GM) and Ford (F) have reported more employee absences amid concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting the automakers to make certain adjustments in their operations, The Wall Street Journal reported. General Motors was up more than 3% and Ford was up past 2% in recent trading.

