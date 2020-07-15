Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2020: MGM,PVH,CMG

Consumer stocks were moderately higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.8% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.9%.

In company news, MGM Resorts International (MGM) rose just over 10% after media reports it will reopen its Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, N.J., on July 26. The company originally was scheduled to reopen the casino on July 6 but postponed those plansafter New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy reversed an earlier order allowing indoor dining.

PVH (PVH) climbed 7.6% after the apparel company disclosed plans to close its 162 Heritage Brands outlet stores and cut about 450 positions, or about 12% of its workforce. The moves are expected to reduce the company's costs by around $80 million per year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) was hanging on to a 1% gain after the restaurant chain announced plans to hire 10,000 new employees over the next few months to support rising demand for its Chipotlane drive-through digital order pick-up lane. The company will be opening its 100th Chipotlane before the end of July near Columbus, Ohio.

