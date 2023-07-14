Consumer Sector Update for 07/14/2023: NKLA, FNKO, SJM, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) both down around 0.1%.

Nikola (NKLA) was rallying by over 19% after the company and BayoTech said they signed a deal to supply low-carbon hydrogen to offtake customers from the latter's facilities for zero-emission commercial fuel cell electric vehicle fleets.

Funko (FNKO) has appointed board director Michael Lunsford as interim chief executive officer, effective immediately after CEO Brian Mariotti decided to take a leave of absence and cease serving as Funko's CEO, the company said. Funko was down more than 2% in premarket activity.

J.M. Smucker (SJM) was climbing past 1% after it increased its dividend by 4% to $1.06 per share, payable on Sept. 1 to shareholders on record as of Aug. 18.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.