Consumer Sector Update for 07/14/2023: LESL, BARK, BNED

Consumer stocks were gaining on Friday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.5%.

In company news, Leslie's (LESL) shares slumped 32% after analysts including William Blair and Piper Sandler downgraded the stock following the company's fiscal 2023 outlook cut.

Bark (BARK) was down 4.4% after it said in a regulatory filing late Thursday it will reduce its headcount by 8%, or about 66 positions, in a bid to achieve sustainable profitability and free cash flow generation.

Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) said Friday that it would be unable to file its annual report on Form 10-K on time as it's evaluating several options to boost its liquidity position. The company's shares rose 7.7%.

