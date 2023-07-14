Consumer Sector Update for 07/14/2023: CJET, LESL, BARK, BNED

Consumer stocks were higher late Friday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising about 0.1%.

In company news, Chijet Motor (CJET) shares jumped almost 32% after it said Friday that its majority-owned unit FAW Jilin Automobile completed its first shipment of automobile orders to Peru earlier this month.

Leslie's (LESL) shares slumped 31% after analysts, including William Blair and Piper Sandler, downgraded the stock following the company's fiscal 2023 outlook cut.

Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) said Friday that it would be unable to file its annual report on Form 10-K on time as it's evaluating several options to boost its liquidity position. The company's shares rose almost 4%.

Bark (BARK) was down 7.3% after it said in a regulatory filing late Thursday it will reduce its headcount by 8%, or about 66 positions, in a bid to achieve sustainable profitability and free cash flow generation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.