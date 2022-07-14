Consumer Sector Update for 07/14/2022: GOEV,CAG,ANGI,BMRA,WMT

Consumer stocks were narrowly lower late in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping less than 0.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking about 0.3%.

In company news, Canoo (GOEV) raced almost 30% higher after saying it was selected by the US Army to build an electric vehicle for its analysis and demonstration. Financial details were not disclosed, but Canoo said the new contract will support military efforts to use scalable and adaptable capabilities in operational and garrison environments.

Conagra Brands (CAG) slumped 7% after the processed foods company reported a 6.2% increase in Q4 net sales over year-ago levels, rising to $2.91 billion but still trailing analyst projections looking for $2.93 billion.

Angi (ANGI) rose 9.1% after the home-services platform reported a 27% increase in June revenue over year-ago levels, improving on 16% and 24% growth during April and May, respectively, and supported by strength in its ads and leads business as supply and demand normalizes following the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data provided in a regulatory filing. The company is scheduled to report its Q2 results next month.

Biomerica (BMRA) climbed over 16% after saying Walmart (WMT) will sell its Aware breast self-exam device in Walmart stores and online in the US. Biomerica said it also is negotiating with potential distribution partners for markets outside the US.

