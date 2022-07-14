Consumer Sector Update for 07/14/2022: COKE, PSB, CAG, MGM, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were lower premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were more than 1% lower.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) will replace PS Business Parks (PSB) in the S&P MidCap 400. Coca-Cola Consolidated was recently slipping past 4%.

Conagra Brands (CAG) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.65 per diluted share, up from $0.54 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.63. Conagra Brands was down more than 3% recently.

MGM Resorts International (MGM), BetMGM, a sports betting and digital gaming operator, and Major League Baseball, said they have renewed and expanded their partnership. MGM Resorts International was over 1% lower in recent market activity.

