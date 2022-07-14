Consumer Sector Update for 07/14/2022: CAG, ANGI, BMRA, WMT

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.8% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 1.2%.

In company news, Conagra Brands (CAG) slumped 8.3% after the processed foods company reported a 6.2% increase in Q4 net sales over year-ago levels, rising to $2.91 billion but still trailing analyst projections looking for $2.93 billion.

Angi (ANGI) rose over 10% after the home-services platform reported a 27% increase in June revenue over year-ago levels, improving on 16% and 24% growth during April and May, respectively, and supported by strength in its ads and leads business as supply and demand normalizes following the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data provided in a regulatory filing. The company is scheduled to report its Q2 results next month.

Biomerica (BMRA) climbed almost 11% after signing a general merchandise supplier agreement with Walmart (WMT) to sell its Aware breast self-exam device in Walmart stores and online in the US. Biomerica said it also is negotiating with potential distribution partners for markets outside the US.

