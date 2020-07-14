Consumer Sector Update for 07/14/2020: ICON, TSLA, MLCO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were flat to lower pre-bell Tuesday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were flat and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were down 0.27% in recent trading.

Iconix Brand Group (ICON) was nearly 99% higher as the company announced in a filing that it is considering strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value, including possibly selling itself or combining with another firm.

Tesla (TSLA) Chief Executive Elon Musk said the electric car company will no longer produce the standard-range model of the crossover SUV Model Y, saying that the range of fewer than 250 miles would be "unacceptably low." Tesla was up nearly 3% recently.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) was down more than 4% after saying its Melco Resorts Finance subsidiary plans to issue senior notes to raise funds to repay outstanding debt under its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes.

