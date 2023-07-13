News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 07/13/2023: PEP, MLKN, IMAX, XLP, XLY

July 13, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently gaining 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up by 0.7%.

PepsiCo (PEP) was climbing past 2% after it reported fiscal Q2 core earnings of $2.09 per diluted share, up from $1.86 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.96.

MillerKnoll (MLKN) was more than 4% lower after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.41, down from $0.58 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.39.

Imax (IMAX) was advancing by more than 6% after saying it has filed a proposal to acquire the outstanding 96.3 million shares in Imax China for about $124 million.

