Consumer Sector Update for 07/13/2023: CAG, AMZN, DAL, FAST

Consumer stocks were gaining late Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 1.1%.

In company news, Conagra Brands (CAG) guided for a deceleration in fiscal 2024 organic revenue growth and lower earnings year on year after reporting mixed Q4 results. The shares rose 0.7%.

Amazon.com (AMZN) shares rose 2.8% after its first day of Prime Day sales on Tuesday was its single largest sales day ever.

Fastenal (FAST) was shedding 3.3% after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 revenue amid flat fastener daily sales as manufacturing and non-residential construction end markets softened.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) was down 0.3%. The airline said it has ordered 12 A220-300 jetliners from Airbus, which is expected to deliver them in 2027 and 2028.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.