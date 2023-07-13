Consumer Sector Update for 07/13/2023: AMZN, DAL, FAST

Consumer stocks were higher Thursday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.9%.

In company news, Amazon.com (AMZN) shares climbed 2.7% after the company's first day of Prime Day sales on Tuesday was its single largest sales day ever.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) was up 1.2% after it said Thursday it has ordered 12 A220-300 jetliners from Airbus, which is expected to deliver them in 2027 and 2028.

Fastenal (FAST) was shedding 2.6% after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 revenue amid flat fastener daily sales as manufacturing and non-residential construction end markets softened.

