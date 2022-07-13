Consumer Sector Update for 07/13/2022: SFIX, CROX, PSNY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.69% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently slipping past 2%.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) was up more than 6% in recent market activity. J William Gurley, director, on July 8, executed a purchase of 1 million shares of the company at a weighted average price of $5.4282 per share, according to a regulatory filing late Tuesday.

Crocs (CROX) said it has won infringement suits against USA Dawgs and Double Diamond Distribution for selling alleged imitations of Crocs' shoes. Crocs was flat.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY) was up less than 1% after saying it has sold about 21,200 cars in the first half of 2022, up from 9,510 cars sold in the same period in 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.