Consumer Sector Update for 07/13/2022: DAL, NEPT, NEPT.TO, ABEV

Consumer stocks were trading higher during Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.0% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was adding 1.6%.

In company news, Delta Air Lines (DAL) dropped 5.9% on Wednesday after reporting a Q2 profit trailing Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, the carrier earned $1.44 per share during the three months ended June 30, lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP net income of $1.72 per share.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) rose 2.2%, reversing a morning decline, after the plant-based foods company said its Sprout Foods baby-foods subsidiary received an extra $15 million in proceeds from a revised loan agreement, with the expanded $37.5 million secured promissory note set to mature in February 2024.

Ambev (ABEV) climbed 7.4 following a JPMorgan upgrade of the Brazilian beer and soft-drinks company to overweight from neutral previously.

