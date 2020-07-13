Consumer Sector Update for 07/13/2020: PEP, TSLA, DEO, XLP, XLY

Consumer firms were climbing pre-bell Monday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were gaining 0.61% and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were advancing by 0.96% in recent trading.

PepsiCo (PEP) was up more than 2% even after reporting Q2 core earnings of $1.32 per share, down from $1.54 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected earnings of $1.25 per share for the recent quarter.

Tesla (TSLA) slashed the price of its Model Y sport utility vehicle by $3,000 four months after it was launched, Reuters reported, noting that the California-based electric carmaker aims to maintain sales momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tesla was recently rallying past 6%.

Diageo (DEO) was marginally higher after saying its joint venture Pulpex has created a 100% plastic-free, paper-based spirits bottle, and the first-of-its-kind bottle will be used to package its Johnnie Walker scotch in early 2021.

