Consumer Sector Update for 07/13/2020: BABA,HLF,PEP,IQ

Consumer stocks turned narrowly mixed shortly before Monday's closing bell, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF still climbing 0.3% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was falling about 0.2%.

In company news, Alibaba (BABA) declined 3.6% after the Chinese e-commerce giant this weekend published its latest annual report that showed founder and executive board chairman Jack Ma lowered his interest in the company, reducing his Alibaba stake to 4.8% from 6.2% last year. Ma currently owns roughly 161.9 million Alibaba ordinary shares, according to the new report.

Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) rose almost 14% on Monday after the wellness products company Monday authorized a $750 million modified Dutch auction and repurchase of its outstanding stock, with the company asking shareholders to tender a portion of their shares at between $44.75 to $50 apiece. The deal is part of Herbalife's $1.5 billion stock buyback program announced in October 2018. It also said it expects volume points of about 1.7 billion in Q2, up 12% from a year earlier.

PepsiCo (PEP) added 0.2% after the company reported core Q2 net income of $1.32 per share, down from a $1.54 during the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.07 per share. Net sales for the soft-drink and snack foods company fell year-over-year to $15.95 billion from $16.45 billion last year but beat estimates for $15.47 billion.

Iqiyi (IQ) was fractionally lower this afternoon, reversing a 3% gain earlier Monday after the Chinese online entertainment company said it was "working on new content-driven consumption models and opportunities" and establishing a new business model connecting brands, artists, technology and other resources.

