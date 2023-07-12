News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 07/12/2023: SFT

July 12, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.3% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up by 1.6% recently.

Shift Technologies (SFT) was slightly higher after saying it plans to restructure and reduce the company's workforce by about 34% to improve customer experience and increase sales process efficiency.

Walt Disney (DIS) is considering options for its Star India unit, including a joint venture or a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported. Walt Disney was up almost 1% in recent premarket activity.

Yum China Holdings (YUMC) was climbing past 1% after saying it has opened the 500th KFC outlet in Shanghai, 34 years after the first location opened in 1989.

